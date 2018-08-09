renatagrieco:

June 28, 2018 – Crescent-chested Warbler (Oreothlypis superciliosa) These warblers are found in parts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. They eat insects and other invertebrates, picking their prey from foliage, often foraging in mixed-species flocks. Their cup-shaped nests are constructed from mosses, grass, hair, and sometimes pine needles, on or near the ground. Females incubate the eggs alone, but both parents feed the chicks.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176824550707.

