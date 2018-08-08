I just really want to send you gifts from like, my local manhole cover, or airbrush sign and get gifts from nature.

I’ll start actively gathering the most nature-y gifts I can, and will definitely send them your way. It’s a little tricky in that really remote places tend not to have pokestops. But I could certainly be doing a much better job than I have been lately of gathering a cool assortment of gifts from interesting places.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176782517266.

Tags: the-eldest-woman-on.