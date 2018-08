anthropocenesketchbook:

Here’s the finished large hummingbird for @landconservancyslo. The impulse to overwork everything is much greater on these large paintings – I struggled to resist! #annashummingbird #calypteanna #sciart #blacklakecanyon #landconservancyslo

Tags: birds, anhu.