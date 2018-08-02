« loveofromance: We’re not odd, we’re just…

artismydeepersoul: Elisabeth, Empress of Austria known as…

artismydeepersoul:

Elisabeth, Empress of Austria known as “Sissi”.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176571488888.

Tags: franz xaver winterhalter, i mean, come on.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 5:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.