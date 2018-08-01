mityarostrokovich:

So yesterday my friend and I watched Loving Vincent (an incredible movie, by the way, and the reason I’m on this van Gogh obsession lately). After it ended, we turned to each other like

a) hi im crying at how beautiful that was, how about you? yup? same

and b)

we should make a van Gogh painting right now

So we impulsively grabbed all the paint in the house, rolled out a big sheet of paper, and just dove in. This was our reference:

She mixed colors for the sky, and I made a palette for the grass.

At first, we tried to match van Gogh’s style as closely as possible. This corner was decidedly a success.

She was a bit nervous to undertake the bold swirly tree in the middle, but I’d say it turned out great 👌👌

At some point, though, we realized other influences might have been creeping in. These flowers? Solidly Monet.

These? I don’t even know what style they are but they are my children and I love them

In total, this took us about 4 hours, give or take. We had to stop when it turned midnight, bc…… sleep.

It didn’t end up looking exactly like van Gogh’s original (or even very much like it, for that matter), but as he himself said, “what is done in love is well done,” and we certainly made this with love and enjoyed the process immensely.

And, if I may say so myself, it’s not bad for a first time.