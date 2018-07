thisherelight:

I got to spend a couple of hours around sunset out at an abandoned farm which I found and lost in 2012, then found again last fall. A remarkable place and a beautiful big old barn owl who enjoys watching my drone fly around–rather than attacking it. What more could you want in December?

Cool! Except that’s a Great Horned Owl (who is, admittedly, in a barn). 😜

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176464673376.