« wigmund: From NatHab/WWF Wildlife Photo of the Day; July 14,…

colin-vian:   William Powell Frith (1819-1909), Sleep, 1872,…

colin-vian:

  William Powell Frith (1819-1909), Sleep, 1872, private collection, oil on canvas, cm 86.5×111

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176390002234.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.