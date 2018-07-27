marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy: Funny or Die…
Funny or Die Friday: Poe Party Chapter Nine – The Sleeper
Hey, Funny or Die Friday! Today we present the ninth chapter of Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: The Sleeper! Watch as things start to take a turn for the sad and dramatic on our Funny or Die channel and tune into our twitter at 12 noon PDT for a takeover with our brilliant composer, Dylan Glatthorn! And hey, don’t forget to hit that funny button.
Adding my twitter memories!
What a fun time!
