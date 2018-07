trainthief:

idroolinmysleep: Aaron Copland, Fanfare for the Common Man, London Symphony Orchestra, Aaron Copland, cond. Just found out one of my favorite composers of all time and everyone’s go-to for the classic American sound was gay and Jewish! Hope you’re all having as good a day as me.

