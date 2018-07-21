zombeesknees: #i mean i know it’s true of all Darcys but you do…

« 90377: Like a Rainforest by PNG441

#i mean i know it’s true of all Darcys but you do get the distinct impression that this one has lost the knack of smiling  #probably since his parents died and he’s been in charge of everything  #he’ll smile around georgiana somewhat of course  #but i really honestly don’t think he smiles in true ease and delight at anything  #and then this just …happens to his face  #while speaking to lizzie  #no wonder georgiana looks up at him loving it like eyebrows fucking raised

