zombeesknees: #i mean i know it’s true of all Darcys but you do…

#i mean i know it’s true of all Darcys but you do get the distinct impression that this one has lost the knack of smiling #probably since his parents died and he’s been in charge of everything #he’ll smile around georgiana somewhat of course #but i really honestly don’t think he smiles in true ease and delight at anything #and then this just …happens to his face #while speaking to lizzie #no wonder georgiana looks up at him loving it like eyebrows fucking raised
