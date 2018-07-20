

Fumée d’ambre gris (Smoke of Ambergris), 1880, oil on canvas, 139.1 x 90.6 cm



The Fountain, Villa Torlonia, Frascati, Italy, 1907, oil on canvas, 71.4 x 56.5 cm



Gathering Flowers at Twilight



Garden study of the Vickers children, 1884



Nonchaloir (Repose), 1911, oil on canvas, 63.8 x 76.2 cm



Tyrolese Interior, 1915, oil on canvas, 71.4 x 56 cm



Rosina-Capri, 1878, oil on canvas, 50.2 x 64.8 cm



Luxembourg Gardens at Twilight, 1879, oil on canvas, 72.39 x 91.44 cm



El Jaleo, 1882, oil on canvas, 232 x 348 cm



An Out-of-Doors Study (Paul Helleu Sketching with his Wife), 1889, oil on canvas, 65.9 x 80.7 cm

insipit:

John Singer Sargent (1856–1925, United States/England) Scenes John Singer Sargent was a prolific American artist, resident many years in Europe, and one of the leading portrait painters of his generation. Prodigiously skilled, Sargent dominated the art scene of his period, painting society portraits, genre scenes and landscapes, as well as being a gifted watercolourist and sketcher. His economy of technique – likened to ‘drawing’ with a brush – lent some of his works an impressionistic air, but his mastery of representation gravitated his style towards Naturalism.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176098854331.

Tags: all the sargent.