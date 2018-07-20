auriferis929: John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) Repose…
John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) Repose 1911
Джон Сингер Сарджент (1856-1925) Отдых 1911
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176091379934.
Tags: all the sargent.
