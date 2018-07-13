permagrinphoto:Reddish Egret #276Local SB birder Glenn, who’s…

permagrinphoto:

Reddish Egret

#276

Local SB birder Glenn, who’s 2015 green big year was a source of inspiration to me in working on my own non-green county list this year, sent a message this morning that he was seeing an adult Reddish Egret in Goleta. This turns out to probably be the same bird Nick (who was on the Big Pine Mountain survey trip last month) had recently seen up the coast at Ocean Beach County Park near Lompoc.

I was too busy to make it up to Lompoc to look for the egret there, but Goleta was only 20 minutes away. So when I saw Glenn’s update this morning I headed up to see it. And there it was! :-)

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, reeg.