« Photo

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175802059721.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, quiota creek, didn’t find the hooded warbler, but the sunrise was pretty.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at 8:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as canadiandown. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out