merry-mippet:

Plumbeous Vireo

We’re in the mountains so I’m working on my Mono County list. There are lots of new additions so I’m not blogging them individually, but a few have been legit life birds as well. The Long-tailed Duck in the previous post, and this one here: Saw them both this morning for the first time ever. 🙂

