« debunkshy: Virginia RailPleasant Valley, WI, 4-21-17 #275I…
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

stephenearp:A long walk home and running out of light

stephenearp:

A long walk home and running out of light

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175405942774.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 at 7:07 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.