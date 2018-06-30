art-and-things-of-beauty: Carl Frederik Aagaard (1833 – 1895)…
Carl Frederik Aagaard (1833 – 1895) – Emerging summer thunderstorm on Saltholm in the Øresund. Oil on canvas. 47 x 69 cm.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175421046065.
