« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching… Some clicking around on…

Winners 😀

Winners 😀

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175271916306.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, dongfeng race team.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 5:48 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.