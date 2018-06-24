anonsally

replied to your photo “Brunel is still narrowly leading MAPFRE in the western group; Dongfeng…”

I only follow this through your posts but now I am very curious how it will play out!

Me too!

MAPFRE has re-taken the lead in the western group; Brunel is less than a mile behind them (with the no-longer-in-the-running-for-the-overall-win AkzoNobel in between). Dongfeng is chugging down the coast with about 2 miles more to sail to the finish, though they’re also sailing about 3 knots faster over the bottom, with part of that being because they’re at a faster sailing angle and the other part because they’re closer to shore with less adverse current.

I still have no idea who’s going to win. But I’ve cancelled my birdwatching plans for the morning. 😜

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175203791941.

Tags: closer..., anonsally, vor, volvo ocean race.