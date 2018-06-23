« To be honest I would still be happier with Brunel winning rather than dongfeng. Poor Bouwe still has to win a race so he actually deserves it probably

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175184049086.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at 2:15 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.