lies: dreaminsailor replied to your photoset “Ooh, split developing with the upcoming exclusion…

I wonder if this also means that Brunel can bear away and make more speed and actually overtake Mapfre now

Seems like Brunel will have a faster angle than MAPFRE as they head for that gap in the exclusion zones. So yeah, they should be able to make up some distance. And of course, Brunel’s position with respect to AkzoNobel doesn’t matter in terms of the overall race. It’s a match race between Brunel and MAPFRE in terms of that outside route.

Super interesting. By giving up the inside route, MAPFRE put themselves in a position where they were likely to end up behind Brunel. So they preferred to be in that position, needing to pass Brunel for the win, than being just ahead of Dongfeng on the inside.

