catonhottinroof:

Rudolf Sieck Frühlingswiese (Bächlein), 1902

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175180521576.

Tags: this reminds me of hugh lofting's illustrations, which I realize might be something of a lowbrow observation to make, but doctor dolittle meant a lot to me, and those memories bubble up unexpectedly sometimes, like when I see this style of art.