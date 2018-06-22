Leg 11

They’ve done a lap up and down the Skagerrak and the Kattegat, and it’s a tight duel between Dongfeng (in the lead) and MAPFRE (less than a mile behind) for the overall Volvo win.

Brunel trails by 12 miles, which is a lot at this point, given how little racecourse there is left before the finish at The Hague. That high-wind reach they’ll be doing after rounding the virtual waypoint up by Norway should be good for Brunel; those are pretty much the conditions in which they blew past Dongfeng and MAPFRE to take the last leg and put themselves in the three-way tie, but I don’t know; that’s a lot of distance to make up. Bouwe’s going to need some luck at this point.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175149849591.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race.