natgeoyourshot: Top Shot: Fury of the Sea Top Shot features…

Top Shot: Fury of the Sea

Top Shot features the photo with the most votes from the previous day’s Daily Dozen, 12 photos selected by the Your Shot editors. The photo our community has voted as their favorite is showcased on the @natgeoyourshot Instagram account. Click here to vote for tomorrow’s Top Shot.

Waves hit the Mouro Lighthouse in Cantabria, on the northern coast of Spain. The lighthouse is now automated as there is no lighthouse keeper that lives on the island. Your Shot Associate Photo Editor Kristen McNicholas writes, “I love your choice to make this epic photo in black and white. I can only focus on the raw power and movement of the Atlantic Ocean. Well done!” Photograph by Oscar Martinez