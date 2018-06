orangepenguino:

ewan-mcgregor: Moulin Rouge! (2001)

dir. Baz Luhrmann

As a production designer, whenever I see anything from a Baz Luhrmann movie, I can’t help but think about the fact that over the top beauty like this is what you get when your director is married to the costume and production designer. Catherine Martin is living my dream.

