snailkites:

Kirtland’s Warbler doodle in Autodesk Sketchbook. I’ve been pecking away (hah) at this for over a month but probably won’t “finish” it. Maybe if I had a stylus for my phone!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174922571468.

Tags: birds, PJH, pjh fan art, kiwa.