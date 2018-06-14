« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

scificinema: Have you ever retired a human by mistake? Blade…

scificinema:

Have you ever retired a human by mistake?

Blade Runner (1982) dir. Ridley Scott

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174899527517.

