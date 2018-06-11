Sometimes when I’m birdwatching…

The trip to Big Pine Mountain to survey birds last weekend was a lot of fun. We didn’t see as many rarities as they’ve had some years; woodpecker sightings were harder to come by than expected, and the nighttime owling was pretty much a bust due to high winds. But I added two species to my county year list, and had a wonderful time birding nonstop for two days with a group of accomplished birdwatchers.

