northwestnaturalist: Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea)…

Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea) Sittidae Council Grove State Park, MT

March 16, 2015

Robert Niese There are three species of Nuthatch in the Pacific Northwest, but the Pygmy Nuthatch is the only one endemic to our region. These birds are only found in the Rockies and inland Pacific Northwest. They are particularly fond of old Ponderosa Pine forests.

Saw lots of these adorable little squeakers on Big Pine Mountain over the last few days. 🙂

