northwestnaturalist: Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea)…
Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea) Sittidae
Council Grove State Park, MT
March 16, 2015
Robert Niese
There are three species of Nuthatch in the Pacific Northwest, but the Pygmy Nuthatch is the only one endemic to our region. These birds are only found in the Rockies and inland Pacific Northwest. They are particularly fond of old Ponderosa Pine forests.
#269
Saw lots of these adorable little squeakers on Big Pine Mountain over the last few days. 🙂
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174778932031.
Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, pynu.