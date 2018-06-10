« Photo
debunkshy: Dusky Flycatcherde Anza Trail, AZ, 1-21-17 #270The… »

northwestnaturalist: Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea)…

northwestnaturalist:

Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea) Sittidae

Council Grove State Park, MT
March 16, 2015
Robert Niese

There are three species of Nuthatch in the Pacific Northwest, but the Pygmy Nuthatch is the only one endemic to our region. These birds are only found in the Rockies and inland Pacific Northwest. They are particularly fond of old Ponderosa Pine forests.

#269

Saw lots of these adorable little squeakers on Big Pine Mountain over the last few days. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174778932031.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, pynu.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at 9:37 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.