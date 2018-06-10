debunkshy: Dusky Flycatcherde Anza Trail, AZ, 1-21-17 #270The…

debunkshy:

Dusky Flycatcher de Anza Trail, AZ, 1-21-17

#270

The best place in Santa Barbara County to find these fun little flycatchers breeding is Big Pine Mountain, so it’s super-helpful to go there if you want to hear them singing on-territory. And at least for someone with my limited Empidonax expertise, hearing them singing is pretty much required in order to identify them.

Anyway: Dusky Flycatcher achievement unlocked!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174779108371.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, dufl.