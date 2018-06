rjzimmerman:

From the Smithsonian photo contest: Great Grey Owl. A great grey owl hunting in New Hampshire. This owl was not baited or called in any way. © harry collins. All rights reserved.

Tags: birds, ggow, i think there's probably a vole down there, that's about to have a very bad day.