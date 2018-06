blogbirdfeather:

Cattle Egret – Garça-boieira (Bubulcus ibis) Mértola/Portugal (11/05/2018) [Nikon D500; ∑ 150/600mm C; 1/1600s; F9; 800 ISO]

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174590370091.

Tags: birds, closer..., caeg, still dont have one of these in sba this year, theyve shown up in various places, but ive never managed to get there before theyve moved on.