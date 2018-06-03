Sometimes when I’m birdwatching…

Things that are delightful to discover you’ve overlooked while paying attention to distant birds: Fragrant lupines, an adorable horned lizard.

Things that are less delightful to discover you’ve overlooked: An angry rattlesnake.

This could have been bad: by myself, a mile from my car, in a remote desert canyon with no cell signal. But along with being distracted and clueless I was also moving pretty slowly; a few steps, a look through the binoculars, a few more steps… So the snake had a chance to rattle a warning before I actually pushed it to the point of wasting venom on me. We each went our separate ways, and I paid substantially more attention to the path for the rest of my hike.

