renatagrieco:

March 14, 2015 – American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana) Requested by: taylorrbranham​ American Avocets are found in fresh and saltwater wetlands in western North America into Central America and the Caribbean. They eat aquatic invertebrates, foraging in shallow areas, often sweeping their beaks through the water to locate prey by touch. Their nests are shallow scrapes, usually lined with grass or feathers, which they aggressively defend from predators. Females sometimes lay their eggs in the nests of other American Avocets or occasionally in other species’ nests. Common Terns and Black-necked Stilts also sometimes lay eggs in avocet nests, where the parents may raise the chicks along with their own.

#265

Two of them, feeding in the New Cuyama waste treatment pond. They’re not a particularly rare species, but they’re uncommon and local in Santa Barbara County, and for whatever reason I’ve been unable to catch up with any so far this year until today. Whew. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174520965511.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, amav.