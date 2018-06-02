digitalaviary: Black-throated SparrowIn Arizona we often call…

digitalaviary:

Black-throated Sparrow In Arizona we often call this bird the Desert Sparrow. In the winter small flocks search for seeds and insets hidden under tangles of cactus. Hikers are often startled by the whirring wings of surprised Black-throated Sparrows.

#266

This desert species just barely makes into the northeast corner of Santa Barbara County, where another birder recently reported seeing some. Today was the first chance I’ve had to check them out; one popped up singing right in front of me about 5 minutes after I arrived at the spot where I’m currently camping. Yay!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174521114336.

