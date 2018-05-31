tilthat: TIL In 1915, a woman was late to her sister’s funeral. When she arrived, she demanded that…

tilthat:

Heh. “It is by no means unlikely that the story of her resurrection from the tomb was somewhat improved upon as it was told and retold, and finally appeared in the newspapers after her second and final death in 1955.”

Makes me think of this exchange:

‘Do we walk in legends or on the green earth in the daylight?’ ‘A man may do both,’ said Aragorn. ‘For not we but those who come after will make the legends of our time. The green earth, say you? That is a mighty matter of legend, though you tread it under the light of day!’

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174437996611.

