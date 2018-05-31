« Next edition of the race planned for 2021 under new ownership
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching I see things that aren’t birds.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, this is East Pinery, about a mile in from the locked gate, those lupine smelled amazing, I was walking along looking at the treetops, not really paying attention to the road at my feet, and suddenly went whoa, and looked down to see, that I was right in the middle of them.

