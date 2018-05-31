Next edition of the race planned for 2021 under new ownership:

a-solitary-sea-rover:

So, we have to wait a little longer for the next VOR than we expected— 2021 instead of 2020—but that makes sense if they want to change the type of boat and there will apparently be some kind of racing before then. But between the AC and the VOR, 2021 could be a blast!

“Opening the race to another existing class would allow us to tap into an existing inventory of round the world race boats that are at the cutting edge of technology. We see this as a way to challenge the best sailors in the world with a class that encourages development and sits at the forefront of the sport.”

So that would be what; IMOCA 60′s?

I hope it pans out, but there’s a fair amount of handwaving going on at this point. I guess I’ll have to wait and see.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174435943661.

