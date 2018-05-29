« New overall race leader. 😀
windypoplarsroom: Armando Reverón “Paisaje” (1922)

windypoplarsroom:

Armando Reverón

“Paisaje” (1922)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174371726995.

