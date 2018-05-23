ubehmonster:

“For the moon never beams, without bringing me dreams

Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;

And the stars never rise, but I feel the bright eyes

Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;

And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the side

Of my darling—my darling—my life and my bride,

In her sepulchre there by the sea—

In her tomb by the sounding sea.”

-Annabel Lee, Edgar Allan Poe

I’m going to make the shading a little extra from now on hehe. It’s been a while since I’ve posted any poster cards 😬