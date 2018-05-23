ubehmonster: “For the moon never beams, without bringing me…
“For the moon never beams, without bringing me dreams
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And the stars never rise, but I feel the bright eyes
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the side
Of my darling—my darling—my life and my bride,
In her sepulchre there by the sea—
In her tomb by the sounding sea.”
-Annabel Lee, Edgar Allan Poe
I’m going to make the shading a little extra from now on hehe. It’s been a while since I’ve posted any poster cards 😬
