ubehmonster: “For the moon never beams, without bringing me…

“For the moon never beams, without bringing me dreams 
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee; 
And the stars never rise, but I feel the bright eyes 
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee; 
And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the side 
Of my darling—my darling—my life and my bride, 
 In her sepulchre there by the sea— 
   In her tomb by the sounding sea.”

-Annabel Lee, Edgar Allan Poe

I’m going to make the shading a little extra from now on hehe. It’s been a while since I’ve posted any poster cards 😬

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174187103676.

