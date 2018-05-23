« pariaritzia: the sky was really cool before the storm the other…

ciscandocinza: Back then the storm was coming.Xa daquela…

ciscandocinza:

Back then the storm was coming.

Xa daquela ameazaba treboada. Sempre dixeron que chovía.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174179898896.

