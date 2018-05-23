« ubehmonster: “For the moon never beams, without bringing me…
a-solitary-sea-rover: lies: Because I’m that way: This is… »

caitlynkurilich: Purple, red,  and yellow: my most tried and…

caitlynkurilich:

Purple, red,  and yellow: my most tried and true color scheme. [x] [x] [x] [x]

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174194820511.

Tags: that third one tho.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.