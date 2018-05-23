« caitlynkurilich: Purple, red,  and yellow: my most tried and…
stimpoweredgiraffe: someone: if you aren’t a boy or a girl what are youme: »

a-solitary-sea-rover: lies: Because I’m that way: This is…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

lies:

Because I’m that way: This is Morningstar, the Frers 50 that won Class B in the 1984 SORC, competing in the St. Petersburg to Fort Lauderdale Race that year.

This is around the time when I was racing a lot. Not at the SORC level, but this kind of racing in this kind of boat (roughly) in Southern California. Bloopers were such a thing back in the day.

Were your sails as colorful?

Yeah. Color-coordinated spinnaker/blooper combos were all the rage. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174199423351.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 8:14 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.