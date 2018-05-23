a-solitary-sea-rover: lies: Because I’m that way: This is…

lies:

Because I’m that way: This is Morningstar, the Frers 50 that won Class B in the 1984 SORC, competing in the St. Petersburg to Fort Lauderdale Race that year.

This is around the time when I was racing a lot. Not at the SORC level, but this kind of racing in this kind of boat (roughly) in Southern California. Bloopers were such a thing back in the day.