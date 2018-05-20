skywalkersleia: This is my family. I found it all on my own….
This is my family. I found it all on my own. It’s little and broken, but still good. Yeah, still good.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174081934820.
This is my family. I found it all on my own. It’s little and broken, but still good. Yeah, still good.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174081934820.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 20th, 2018 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.