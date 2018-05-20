debunkshy: Willow Flycatcher The Arb, WI, 5-31-17 #264This is a…

debunkshy:

Willow Flycatcher The Arb, WI, 5-31-17

#264

This is a better view than I had; the one I saw (after my birdy marathon up around East Pinery Road and the Davy Brown Trail, when I stopped to check out the birds along Cachuma Creek) was in the top of a tree, so all I saw was the tail pumping and the whitish undertail coverts. But the pumping tail was enough to make it an empid, and call it was making was enough to make it a WIFL. 😀

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174099061246.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, wifl.