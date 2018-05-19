« Because I’m that way: This is Morningstar, the Frers 50 that won…

thunderstruck9: Ralph Fleck (German, b. 1951), Seestück 8/IV (M)…

thunderstruck9:

Ralph Fleck (German, b. 1951), Seestück 8/IV (M) [Seascape 8/IV (M)], 2017. Oil on canvas, 50 × 50 cm.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174050861767.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.