thunderstruck9: Ralph Fleck (German, b. 1951), Seestück 8/IV (M)…
Ralph Fleck (German, b. 1951), Seestück 8/IV (M) [Seascape 8/IV (M)], 2017. Oil on canvas, 50 × 50 cm.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174050861767.
Ralph Fleck (German, b. 1951), Seestück 8/IV (M) [Seascape 8/IV (M)], 2017. Oil on canvas, 50 × 50 cm.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174050861767.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.