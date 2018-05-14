« birdandmoon: My little Bird and Moon book, Birding Is My…

jimlovesart:Andrew Wyeth – Master Bedroom, 1965. 

jimlovesart:

Andrew Wyeth – Master Bedroom, 1965. 

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173894893061.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 7:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.