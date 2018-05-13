birdandmoon: My little Bird and Moon book, Birding Is My…
My little Bird and Moon book, Birding Is My Favorite Video Game, comes out today!
I made this comic to celebrate.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173877777011.
