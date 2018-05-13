« Photo

birdandmoon: My little Bird and Moon book, Birding Is My…

birdandmoon:

My little Bird and Moon book, Birding Is My Favorite Video Game, comes out today!

I made this comic to celebrate.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173877777011.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at 5:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.