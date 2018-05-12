purelummox:

Gonna try and ride this new challenge back into the swing of things.

10Movies30Days, credit to whoever made the challenge. In short you pick 3 scenes from ten movies that you’re a big fan of, and do small speed paint recreations of those scenes without too much attention to accuracy, more to colour, energy, feeling, whatever stood out ot you the most about that scene.

I’ve wanted to paint this shot since I first saw this film, though I might try and proper repaint at some point because I don’t feel like I did Splendid’s biceps justice.