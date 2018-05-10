« catonhottinroof: Ulf Trotzig (1925 – 2013) Komposition med…

lberghol: A wee bright Butterbutt to brighten up this gloomy…

lberghol:

A wee bright Butterbutt to brighten up this gloomy day! #yellowrumpedwarbler #audubonsyellowrumpedwarbler #warbler #butterbutt #nycaudubon #nycnature #nycparks #nycbirds #bird #birding #brooklynbirding #brooklyn #greenwoodcemetery #floweringtree #spring #migration #urbanbirding #urbanwildlife #nycwildlife #audubon #wildnyc #myfavoriteseason (at Green-Wood Cemetery)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173774880291.

Tags: birds, yrwa, the myrtle variety, which is unusual and exotic out my way.

